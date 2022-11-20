Bears vs. Falcons: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Chicago Bears (3-7) and Atlanta Falcons (4-6) will square off today in a game between two evenly-matched teams, and it’s a game that should provide some fun for both fanbases. Neither defense is playing particularly well, so we should have a high-scoring affair. Plus this will be a homecoming for Chicago’s Justin Fields, who played his high school ball at Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Georgia (about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta), which adds another layer of intrigue to the game.

Our podcast channel this week featured an interview we did with Fields' high school head coach, Matt Dickmann

Here’s everything you need to know about this week 11 matchup.

GAME TIME

The Bears and Falcons kickoff at Noon (CT) from Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

TELEVISION

The game can be found on FOX with Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston on the call, and if you live in the blue of this 506Sports.com map, then you get to see the game.

ODDS

Our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Bears as a 3-point underdog with the over/under at 49.

RADIO

Local radio is heard on WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM, Jeff Joniak handling the play-by-play, Tom Thayer on color, and Mark Grote serving as the sideline reporter.

The Bears’ Spanish-language feed is heard on TUDN Deportes Radio 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with play-by-play by Omar Ramos and analyst Miguel Esparza.

STREAMING

