NFL Week 12 Odds: No early line for Bears vs Jets

There still isn’t a line out for next Sunday’s Chicago Bears at New York Jets game from our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook. The potential injury to Justin Fields likely has them waiting for some clarity before putting their line back up. Last week the line was Jets -3.5, with the over/under at 48, and the moneyline was Jets -195 and Bears +165.

There may not be an official announcement about Fields until Wednesday, but one of the NFL insiders could have something sooner. If Fields is unable to play, that line will probably move to Jets by a tuddy, and the point total will surely drop.

Following today’s game, Fields had X-rays on his left (non-throwing) shoulder, and if he can’t play, the Bears’ next man up is Trevor Siemian.

The (3-8) Bears are coming off a disappointing 27 to 24 loss in Atlanta, while the (6-4) Jets are coming off a sloppy 10 to 3 loss in New England. New York has had a solid defense all year, but their offense has been inconsistent as second-year quarterback Zach Wilson is working through some growing pains.

How do you see this one playing out with and without Fields?