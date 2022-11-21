Picks and Profits: 49ers at Cardinals - MNF Open Thread

The San Francisco 49ers head to the desert to take on the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West divisional showdown where the 49ers are just trying to keep pace with the Seattle Seahawks and the Cardinals are looking to keep their season alive. Wait, is that sentence real? Yes, the NFC West has been full of surprises this year but the 49ers appear to be stringing together solid games. After the acquisition of Christian McCaffrey, this offense certainly has the diversity of weapons to score points with anyone in the league. They come into this one as heavy favorites with Kyler Murray and Nuk Hopkins ailing and the Cardinals not playing good football in general.

The 49ers defense has the ability to elevate this team from a divisional winner to a conference contender. They’re deep and talented at every level and can absolutely take over a game like this if Murray is out or limited. Look for the 49ers to control this one early and start their march to the post season. The line is over a touchdown so there will need to be a level of dominance to cover, but I like their chances in the division right now. I’ll side with the under and the 49ers to cover.

