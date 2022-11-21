The Bear’s Den, November 21, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Why Teven Jenkins didn’t play in Bears-Falcons game - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears made Teven Jenkins active for their NFL Week 11 game against the Falcons, but Michael Schofield remained the starter at right guard.

Bears questionable playcalling put Justin Fields in harm’s way - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields was clearly not himself in the second half, yet Luke Getsy dialed up two quarterback runs to start their final drive.

Ellis: Bears’ coaches fail Justin Fields in loss to Falcons - 670 The Score - For the last six weeks, the Bears have been asking a lot of second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Sunday was the first time this season in which they may have asked too much.

Bernstein: Luke Getsy, what the hell were you thinking? - 670 The Score - Already doing the most with the least and clearly ailing, Bears quarterback Justin Fields needed something more from his coaches than what they gave him at the end of a 27-24 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Koo’s late field goal lifts Falcons to 27-24 win over Bears - 670 The Score - Younghoe Koo’s 53-yard field goal gave Atlanta the lead with less than two minutes to play and the Falcons overcame another impressive game from Chicago quarterback Justin Fields to beat the Bears, 27-24, on Sunday.

Bears QB Justin Fields suffers left shoulder injury - 670 The Score - Bears quarterback Justin Fields suffered a left shoulder injury late in the fourth quarter of his team’s 27-24 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He finished the game but went for further medical evaluation once it was over.

3 ways former general manager Ryan Pace failed the Chicago Bears - Da Windy City - The Chicago Bears play the Atlanta Falcons. There is a heavy former Chicago Bears presence on Atlanta’s roster thanks in part to former GM Ryan Pace.

Injury, interception undercut Bears QB Justin Fields’ otherwise promising game vs. Falcons - Chicago Sun-Times - Before the game-costing interception, Fields had completed 14 of 20 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown for a 109.0 passer rating and rushed 18 times for 85 yards and a touchdown. His final throw dinged 25 points off his rating and put a similar dent in his overall day.

That kind of day: Velus Jones good, Cordarrelle Patterson great - Chicago Sun-Times - Jones, after a two-game benching, sparked the Bears with a 55-yard kickoff return in the first quarter. But Patterson responded with a record-setting 103-yard kickoff return touchdown after the Bears had taken a 10-point lead to win the day, and eventually the game.

Luke Getsy’s play-calling put Bears’ Justin Fields in harm’s way - Chicago Sun-Times - Coordinator twice calls questionable run plays for his beaten-up quarterback late in the game.

Bears kicker Cairo Santos’ FG streak snapped - Chicago Sun-Times - Had Santos made the kick, it would have been the longest of his career by one yard.

Frustrated Bears: ‘There should be a lot more flags’ when Justin Fields is hit - Chicago Sun-Times - “If that was Tom Brady, Jared Goff or anybody like that, they’d throw flags, immediately,” safety Jaquan Brisker said.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears run out of gas vs Falcons - CHGO - In this episode, the crew breaks down the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Justin Fields suffers left shoulder injury in Bears’ loss vs. Falcons - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields injured his left shoulder late in the Bears’ loss to the Falcons, and his status going forward is unknown.

Jaquan Brisker demands NFL refs give Justin Fields same calls as other QBs - NBC Sports Chicago - Jaquan Brisker knows if Justin Fields was Tom Brady or Jared Goff he’d be getting a lot more flags. The Bears rookie safety wants the NFL to stop officiating his QB differently.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Raiders beat Broncos on Davante Adams overtime TD - ProFootballTalk - Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett wound up being right that “somebody has to win” Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but the result wasn’t the one Hackett was looking for.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Schmitz: Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons Postgame Podcast | Bear With Me - Windy City Gridiron - Join us for a live Bear With Me postgame podcast on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel.

Curl: Chicago Bears offense takes a step-back in fun-deficient loss to Atlanta Falcons - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears counted their Falcons before they roost, losing a close game in Atlanta

Silverstein: Cordarrelle Patterson and Devin Hester now stand alone in NFL history - Windy City Gridiron - Patterson has the KR TD record and Hester has the PR TD record

