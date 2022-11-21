Justin Fields is day to day with what is ‘not a dislocated shoulder’

The latest injury news for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is worse than what was initially speculated but better than what was reported on Monday afternoon.

After injuring his left (non-throwing) shoulder in the waning seconds of the game in Atlanta yesterday, the word sprain was the first many used. Earlier today at his press conference, head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields was day to day, but he also wouldn’t rule out the possibility of shutting him down for the season. Another update will be provided on Wednesday with Chicago’s first injury report for this Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

This afternoon, Ian Rapoport Tweeted that Fields’ injury was a shoulder dislocation, which is obviously worse than a sprain, but then during the Monday Night Football game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Fields is “day-to-day with a left shoulder injury that I’m told is not a dislocated shoulder.”

Bear Bones host, and my T Formation Conversation injury expert, Dr. Mason West, Tweeted that “whether it is a shoulder dislocation, shoulder separation, or AC joint, Fields is missing time.” Mason also said that, generally speaking, a dislocation is worse than a separation is worse than an AC joint sprain.

Mason will have more on the injury later this week on a Fields’ focused episode of Bear Bones, so stay tuned.