Stock up, stock down: Bears-Falcons

It felt familiar as the Chicago Bears dropped their fourth consecutive game Sunday.

Another close loss. The offense played well. They put up some points. But a special teams blunder, bad defense and an untimely turnover cost them the game.

The Bears have been repeating their greatest blunders and losing week after week.

If Justin Fields is injured, it will be a long way to go to the end of the season.

Fields is single-handedly making these games fun to watch.

But there are plenty of other players on the field and some of them even played well, too.

Stock up

David Montgomery, RB - Montgomery hasn’t had the season he, or anyone, really thought he would. Even on Sunday, he averaged 3.9 yards per carry. But he scored a touchdown and added three catches and 54 yards for 121 total yards. It was a really good turnout for him.

Jaquon Brisker, S - Brisker might be the best playmaker on defense right now and that’s even with Eddie Jackson playing well. But Jackson has gone quiet since a strong start to the season. Brisker hasn’t though. He had 11 tackles (led the team), one TFL and a forced fumble against the Falcons.

Velus Jones, WR - There were a couple candidates for here, but I’m going with Jones. Sure, his 55-yard kick return wasn’t a huge play, but it was telling. It told us something about the rookie. He’s worked to bounce back from being inactive two straight games. Even if it was a small moment, it was important to his overall story arc.

Stock down

Trestan Ebner, RB - We knew it was going to be a loss to not have Khalil Herbert in the backfield, but it was a bigger step down to Ebner than I thought it might be. Sure, he’s still young, but he seemed lost on Sunday. Six carries for eight yards and one play scheme.

Kyler Gordon, CB - It seemed like he was heading in the right direction for a couple games, but this week was a step back. He was beat, badly, in the back of the endzone for Drake London’s score. He had some good back-to-back

Chase Claypool, WR - I tried to downplay last week, but when we’re seeing other players that were traded for at the deadline making big impacts, I think it’s fair to start worrying about this. Why isn’t Claypool getting a bigger workload? Were the doubters right? There’s still time to see what he’s got, but it might not be with Justin Fields under center. That is less than ideal.

Who did I miss? Who do you have up and down this week?