Chicago Bears Reacts Survey: Week 12 Confidence Poll

Confidence in the direction of the Chicago Bears’ franchise has been high the last month, but that was with Justin Fields at the helm. If Fields does sit out for a few games, our fanbase will be tested. Can we see past the possible disappointment of a Trevor Sieman-led offense and envision what this team will look like in 2023?

The 30-year-old Siemian is a capable backup, but he doesn't bring the same type of excitement to the team, and he won't keep defenses honest as he's not much of a scrambling threat. With the offense already missing Khalil Herbert and his 6.0 yards per carry, the Bears may need to get creative and manufacture touches for receivers Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, and possibly even rookie Velus Jones Jr. Then again, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy may really lean on David Montgomery and try to slow the game to a crawl.

Where is your confidence in the franchise's direction as they ready themselves to take on the New York Jets on Sunday?