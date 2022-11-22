The Bear’s Den, November 22, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Justin Fields ‘day-to-day,’ but Bears haven’t ruled out season-ending injury - NBC Sports Chicago - As expected, the Bears were intentionally opaque about Justin Fields’ injury status as they prepare for the Jets.

Emma: Bears need to better prioritize Justin Fields’ health - 670 The Score - Bears quarterback Justin Fields suffered a left shoulder injury late in Chicago’s 27-24 loss at Atlanta on Sunday afternoon. It’s the second time this season his left shoulder has been banged up.

Matt Eberflus: Luke Getsy is doing an ‘outstanding job’ - 670 The Score - A day after Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy came under scrutiny for his play calls late in Chicago’s 27-24 loss at Atlanta on Sunday, coach Matt Eberflus praised Getsy’s work.

Matt Eberflus is vague on Justin Fields’ shoulder health - 670 The Score - On Monday, Bears coach Matt Eberflus didn’t rule out quarterback Justin Fields (left shoulder) playing against the Jets on Sunday – or the possibility that he could be shut down for the remainder of the season.

David Montgomery on fateful pick: ‘I could have caught it’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears running back had his most productive day since Week 2 — 121 total yards (67 yards and a touchdown rushing; 54 yards receiving). But he had nothing to celebrate after Justin Fields’ high throw went off his hands and was intercepted with 1:07 left.

Film review: Bears QB Justin Fields shows better accuracy vs. Falcons before game-ending interception - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields made several impressive and encouraging throws before misfiring at the end.

Matt Eberflus calls Bears QB Justin Fields ‘day-to-day’ with shoulder injury - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears head coach Matt Eberflus didn’t want to tip his hand about Justin Fields’ health Monday, one day after he had X-rays on his left shoulder following a 27-24 loss to the Falcons.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields dislocated his left shoulder in loss to the Falcons - CHGO - Justin Fields was injured on the final offensive drive against the Falcons, and it's reported he dislocated his left non-throwing shoulder.

Matt Eberflus and the Bears need to be smart about Justin Fields' shoulder injury - CHGO - The Bears missed a big opportunity in Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. No, this has nothing to do with them missing out on another chance for victory No. 4 in what is now a 3-8 season. It has to do with that franchise quarterback they are developing and — well, at least were — trying to keep healthy.

Cole Kmet continues to establish himself as a player Justin Fields can trust - CHGO - Cole Kmet's one-handed wasn't just a highlight play, but further proof of the trust he and Justin Fields have established this season.

Chicago Bears grades: Same old story as Bears lose another heartbreaker - CHGO - “The pain right now is pretty bad, but I’ll just take it day by day and see how it feels later in the week,” Fields said after the game.

Justin Fields' injury consequence of Bears' reckless play-calling - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears kept playing with fire by running Justin Fields excessively and eventually got burned. The onus falls on Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy to keep the franchise quarterback out of harm's way. They didn't.

This Justin Fields injury result could potentially change everything - Da Windy City - The Chicago Bears lost on Sunday and Justin Fields was injured. The result of this injury could end up changing everything for them this year.

Justin Fields ‘day-to-day’ with left shoulder injury - Chicago Bears - Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that quarterback Justin Fields is “day-to-day” with the left shoulder injury he suffered late in Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Falcons.

Justin Jefferson: “Embarrassing” loss to Cowboys was “a lesson learned” - ProFootballTalk - The Vikings followed a regular-season win for the ages with the worst home loss in decades.

Jets ‘not committed’ to Zach Wilson as starter against Bears - 670 The Score - Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ status against the Jets on Sunday is uncertain due to a left shoulder injury, and it appears his fellow 2021 draftee might not be under center on the other side either.

Jets might switch QBs for Bears game - Chicago Sun-Times - Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters Monday evening that he was “keeping everything on the table” when it comes to deciding whether or not to replace Zach Wilson for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Falcons place Kyle Pitts on injured reserve - ProFootballTalk - A disappointing second season for tight end Kyle Pitts will now be interrupted. For at least four games.

Gabiel: A Scout’s Opinions on the Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel shares some opinions on the current state of the Chicago Bears.

Zimmerman: 2023 NFL Draft Order - Chicago Bears currently at 3rd overall - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears may still be technically alive for a playoff spot in the NFC, but realistically this franchise’s postseason eggs are in the NFL Draft basket.

Leming's 10 Bears Takes: A 4th straight loss, Fields hurt, a Top 5 pick incoming, and much more - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears dropped to (3-8) on the season after a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on the road. It would take an absolute miracle to finish anywhere near .500, so what now?

Berckes & Wiltfong: Bears vs Falcons - A cooled-down recap of the game - Windy City Gridiron - Jeff & Lester rewatched the Bears vs Falcons game and they have some cooled-down takes right here.

