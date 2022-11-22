Hot Take Tuesday: The Justin Fields Dilemma

Bears fans, I don’t know what to do. Should I get an optional root canal? Should I pull out my fingernails one by one? Perhaps I should have some Rocky Mountain Oysters (if you don’t know, look it up)? Or I could watch the Chicago Bears offense with Trevor Siemian at quarterback.

I think I might pick the root canal.

Bears fans, this is where we are at, isn’t it? Justin Fields is hurt and it makes all the sense in the world, sit Justin Fields. This season doesn’t matter. Get him healthy. Whether he misses two games or the rest of the season, there’s no reason to play him. None. Except there is one.

My enjoyment of Chicago Bears football!

The defense can’t stop anyone. The offensive line can’t block. Most of the receivers can’t catch. The wonderful running game without Fields and Khalil Herbert? Poof. This is what we are going to watch? I can’t, I just can’t.

Alright, play him. My personal entertainment is worth it. What could possibly happen? I mean, it’s not his throwing shoulder, he’ll be fine, right? Right? Who needs a left shoulder? It’ll be fine.

But resting him the next two games gets him to the bye and he won’t have any contact for four weeks, so that makes a lot of sense. Okay, so we suffer through the Jets game and then they face the… Green Bay Packers!? Wait, in what could be Aaron Rodgers last game against the Bears we don’t get a passing of the torch? We don’t get to torch the Packers? We get Siemian against Rodgers? That feels like a Bears-Packers game from 2016. We can’t have that!?!?!?

Alright, play him. He needs to pummel the Packers. We need that revenge game and let the door hit Rodgers you know where on the way out. But then again, who knows what Rodgers will do? Maybe he’ll come back and Fields can run circles around him next year. Yeah, there’s no way Rodgers goes out like this, his ego is too big.

Alright, so he sits. That’s the plan. It’s the smart move. Will the Bears be unwatchable? Well, yes, yes, they will be. Will the offense score a touchdown? Against a very good Jets defense? Well, no, no, they probably won’t.

Play him.

No, sit him.

Yeah, sit him.

Excuse me, let me go schedule my root canal.

Quick Hits