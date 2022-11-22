Breaking down Justin Fields’ growth areas, Getsy’s latest challenge, and the rest of the latest Bears loss

Hey Bears fans! I’m live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) right now walking through the film from the Bears-Falcons game! A link to the stream is available below.
Personal Note: My baby is 11 weeks old and refuses to sleep, so thank you for Bearing with Me on the slightly more disorganized streams. I hope to settle things as he lets my wife and I sleep a bit more!
Throughout the stream I plan to talk through...
- What happened to the Bears’ running game?
- How did the Falcons play the Bears? Should Luke Getsy be worried?
- Did Justin Fields play well? If not, where did he struggle? Also, how much does that matter?
- Where oh where was Chase Claypool?
- How well did the defense play?
- How does Justin Fields compare to QBs that have developed in the past? (Specifically Jalen Hurts)
- What this game means for the rest of the season
- And much, much more...
Check it out and let me know what you think!
Each Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film to help us all understand the intricacies of the game of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!
