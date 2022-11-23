The Bear’s Den, November 23, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SHUGGS SPECIAL

Ken’s Note: If you all want more elevator music, I will compose and produce a song for tomorrow... just for you... I can’t do good music very much, but I can do elevator music...

BEARRRSSSS

So What Happened in Atlanta? - The Irish Bears Network - Since the Bears suffered their eighth loss of the season at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons, much has been questioned about Luke Getsy’s play calling and the offenses overall performance. But in order to understand what happened, we have to look at the film and try to decipher two things: what was Getsy trying

Bears send NFL multiple hits on Justin Fields that aren’t flagged per week - NBC Sports Chicago - Everyone involved with the Bears is aware that Justin Fields is being officiated differently.

How Eddie Jackson grew as Bears leader by sharing his scars - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears head coach Matt Eberflus gave everyone on the team a clean state to start this season. No one’s taken advantage of that more than Eddie Jackson.

Bears-Jets: 3 matchups to watch in Week 12 - 670 The Score - On Sunday, the Chicago Bears (3-8) will have their hands full against the New York Jets (6-4), who boast one of the top defenses in the NFL.

Bears great Devin Hester named semifinalist for Hall of Fame - 670 The Score - Bears great Devin Hester on Tuesday was named one of the 28 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023, which will be selected at the Super Bowl in February.

BetQL preview: What’s the probability that Bears beat Jets? - 670 The Score - Check out all of BetQL’s great information and analysis ahead of the Bears-Jets matchup on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

Mel Kiper: ‘No top-10 receiver right now’ in 2023 draft - Chicago Sun-Times - At 3-8 with Justin Fields establishing himself as a quarterback to build around, the Bears will have options to provide Fields some needed help — a receiver or lineman in particular. If they stay at their current No. 3 spot, “trading down might be their best option.”

Bears star Devin Hester makes semifinalist cut for Hall of Fame; Lance Briggs out - Chicago Sun-Times - Hester missed out on the Hall of Fame class last year, his first time eligible, but is on the ballot again for 2023.

Justin Fields and Zach Wilson are handling recent adversity in completely different ways - CHGO - Both the Bears and Jets lost their games on Sunday, but Justin Fields handled it the right way while Zach Wilson did the exact opposite.

Bears’ David Montgomery on fateful pick: ‘I could have caught it’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears running back had his most productive day since Week 2 — 121 total yards (67 yards and a touchdown rushing; 54 yards receiving). But he had nothing to celebrate after Justin Fields’ high throw went off his hands and was intercepted with 1:07 left.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields is hurt. Now what? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew discusses what is next for the Chicago Bears after Justin Fields’ injury.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Arizona Cardinals relieve Sean Kugler of duties following incident in Mexico City - Revenge of the Birds - Well, things can always get worse.The Arizona Cardinals have relieved offensive line coach/running game coordinator of his position following an incident in Mexico City, per Kliff Kingsbury.

A great trio of Thanksgiving games is looming - ProFootballTalk - The first annual John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration will be memorable, in more ways that one.

Melvin Gordon clears waivers, free to sign with any team - ProFootballTalk - Melvin Gordon is now a free agent.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zimmerman: Should Bears bench Fields for Siemian? - Windy City Gridiron - Hot Take Tuesday’s Dilemma: Should Trevor Siemian play over Justin Fields?

Householder's stock up, stock down: Chicago Bears-Atlanta Falcons review - Windy City Gridiron - Is it time to worry about Chase Claypool? Is David Montgomery back?

Infante: 6 offensive options for Bears in Round 1 - Windy City Gridiron - If the Bears go offense in Round 1 of the 2023 draft, which prospects should they consider?

THE RULES

