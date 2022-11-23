NFL Week 12: Chicago Bears vs New York Jets

The Chicago Bears will travel to New Jersey's MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets on Sunday, November 27, and all the content we produce here at Windy City Gridiron surrounding that game will be featured here in this neat story stream.

Leading up to the contest, we'll have all the latest on the injured players, roster moves, previews, podcasts and videos, how and where to watch, and more. And then, after the final whistle, we'll have plenty of postgame coverage right here too.

What looked like a matchup between two second-year quarterbacks, Chicago's Justin Fields and New York's Zach Wilson, may end up a Trevor Siemian vs Mike White battle. Fields' left shoulder injury may prevent him from playing (although early reports are that he may tough it out), while the Jets benched Wilson on Wednesday for ineffectiveness and being an unaccountable and petulant prick.

