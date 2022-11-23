Justin Fields managed to finish the game on Sunday in Atlanta, but the Chicago Bears’ QB1 had to get an X-ray and an i.v. (for cramping) after the game. It was a physically demanding game for him, as have the last few contests he’s been involved in, so Mason West did a quick recording on what the injury could mean for Fields moving forward.

In it, he explains the differences in a shoulder dislocation, separation, or an AC joint sprain.

Watch it right here or over on our YouTube channel.

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for the Windy City Gridiron content creators, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!

Podcast version here!

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more, so please subscribe where you get your pods!