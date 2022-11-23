There was plenty of talk earlier in the year how Justin Fields had beaten many of his 2021 NFL Draft counterparts. Chicago Bears fans had circled the New York Jets game as Fields’ next opportunity to best those QBs selected ahead of him, in this case, New York Jets QB Zach Wilson.

We still don’t know if Justin Fields will play, but one thing we do know is that if he does, he will face Mike White, not Zach Wilson.

After Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots which saw the Jets gain 2 total yards in the second half, Wilson took little to no accountability in his post game presser and today, head coach Robert Saleh made the decision.

Breaking: During a team meeting minutes ago, Jets players were informed that Zach Wilson is not starting Sunday's game vs. the Chicago Bears, sources tell ESPN.



Wilson — who had a 5-2 record as a starting QB this season, with both losses coming vs. the Pats — is being benched. pic.twitter.com/fdl3mBmIHq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2022

To take it one step further, the Jets also announced that Joe Flacco is QB2, so Zach Wilson will be inactive on Sunday. Will this humble the young quarterback? You can bet that Saleh and the Jets organization is hoping so.

Bears fans, I don’t know about you, but this situation in New York is giving me serious Cade McNown vibes.