Bears Injury Update: Fields limited, Brisker and Gordon in concussion protocol, Patrick out for year

The Chicago Bears released their injury report on Wednesday and not only did the report reveal an update on Justin Fields, but it also surprised with two key players now in concussion protocol.

Justin Fields practiced and was limited, however we learned that Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon are in concussion protocol. In other news, Lucas Patrick is out for the year.

In terms of Fields, he met with reporters and the information he provided does not offer many positives.

Bears QB Justin Fields says his injury is "a separated shoulder with partially torn ligaments" and a sprained AC joint. — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) November 23, 2022

Fields said his pain is 'pretty high' today so if the Bears game was today (it's not), he wouldn't be able to play. He said he did throw today in practice (it was a walk thru). Said he feels it 'pretty much every throw' on his follow through. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) November 23, 2022

With these pieces of information the decision to sit Fields at this point in a season where the Bears have a 3-8 record seems pretty obvious, but the Bears certainly seem like they are going to consider trotting Fields out there against the New York Jets.

Sense I got from the locker room this afternoon is #Bears players have confidence QB Justin Fields will be able to play Sunday. Also, pretty sure they were looking forward to the chance to play against Zach Wilson. Alas, the #Jets made a move there. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) November 23, 2022

Regardless, monitoring Fields’ progress this week will be one that all Bears fans will keep a close watch.

Furthermore, learning today that both Brisker and Gordon are in concussion protocol and both could miss the game Sunday would be a huge blow to the Bears’ defense. The Bears defense is struggling and taking away two starters, and one, Brisker, who is one of the top three players on the defense, will certainly make things much worse for them on Sunday.

Positive news from the injury report is that Teven Jenkins practiced in full. Jenkins missed the last two games due to that hip injury and if the Bears are going to consider playing Fields on Sunday, having Jenkins on the field to protect him will be critical.

Finally, during his press conference, Matt Eberflus announced that following his toe surgery, Lucas Patrick would miss the remainder of the season.

Matt Eberflus says Lucas Patrick had surgery and is OUT for the rest of the year. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) November 23, 2022

There was a lot of hope before the season that Patrick would be a big boost to this offensive line at center, but an injury in August and other injuries along the offensive line prevented Patrick from playing center practically all season long. When he did play, his time was at guard and he struggled for much of the season. It will be curious of Patrick remains in Ryan Poles’ plans for the offensive line in 2023.