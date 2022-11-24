The Bear’s Den, November 24, 2024

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Ken’s Note: Elevator music (sort of), a world premier of this not-very-good to terrible music video thrown together by Denmaster Ken last night. Music by Denmaster Ken. Video courtesy Cottonbro Studio. In case you are curious, here’s what it looks like on the recording side of things...

BEARRRSSSS

How Bears will decide if injured Justin Fields can play vs. Jets - NBC Sports Chicago - Matt Eberflus admitted he and Ryan Poles don’t always see eye-to-eye about lineup choices, and have to come together for ‘common-sense’ decisions.

Jack Sanborn reflects on his current success with the Bears - NBC Sports Chicago - Jack Sanborn joined Laurence Holmes on NBC Sports Chicago’s Unfiltered to talk about his signing with the Bears and success as the team’s starting linebacker.

670 staff predictions: Bears-Jets - The Bears (3-8) visit the Jets (6-4) on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. Here are game predictions from our 670 The Score hosts, producers and writers.

Bears center Lucas Patrick (toe) to miss remainder of season - 670 The Score - Bears center Lucas Patrick will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to repair his injured toe, coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday.

Bears QB Justin Fields practices, status for Sunday unclear - 670 The Score - Bears quarterback Justin Fields returned to practice Wednesday afternoon at Halas Hall as he deals with a left shoulder injury, but his status for Chicago’s game at the New York Jets on Sunday remains uncertain.

Bears podcast: All about Justin Fields’ shoulder - Chicago Sun-Times - Justin Fields’ injured shoulder is the newest bit of drama for the Bears to deal with.

Bears rookies Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon out with concussions - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ two top draft picks this season missed Wednesday’s walk-through while in concussion protocol.

Bears’ defense not sleeping on Jets QB Mike White - Chicago Sun-Times - Though Zach Wilson is a former No. 2 pick, White’s promotion could invigorate a Jets’ offense that believes in him. “I can definitely tell you, they’re behind Mike White,” said Bears cornerback Lamar Jackson, a former Jet. “He’s one of those guys that’s very likable”

With apology, Justin Fields showed teammates he’s a ‘phenomenal leader’ - Chicago Sun-Times - In maybe the greatest pain he’s experienced as an NFL quarterback, Justin Fields paused to gather his teammates in the visitor’s locker room Sunday,

Bears QB Justin Fields might play through shoulder injury vs. Jets, but why? - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields will almost certainly need a painkiller shot before the game and have to wear a harness or brace — and still play through significant pain. That seems unnecessary at this point in the season when there would be little lost by simply giving him time.

Whatever Bears’ Matt Eberflus says on Justin Fields, think the opposite - Chicago Sun-Times - The quarterback was cleared to practice Wednesday. Does that mean Trevor Siemian starts against the Jets?

Bears QB Justin Fields has separated shoulder with ‘partially torn ligaments’ - Chicago Sun-Times - He was in pain throwing and handing off in practice Wednesday, but still considering playing Sunday vs. the Jets.

Bears OL Lucas Patrick won’t return this season - Chicago Sun-Times - He had toe surgery earlier this season.

Bears playing Justin Fields vs. Jets would be insane act of gross negligence - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields is tough as nails and as competitive as they come. He'll want to play Sunday vs. the Jets. The Bears need to save him from himself.

Justin Fields has separated shoulder with 'partially torn ligaments' - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields suffered a separated shoulder and torn ligaments against the Falcons.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Aaron Rodgers says he’s been playing with a broken thumb - ProFootballTalk - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hinted that his right thumb might be broken during his weekly appearance with Pat McAfee. Rodgers confirmed it while speaking with reporters in Green Bay on Wednesday.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Zach Wilson: The way I handled Sunday wasn't right - ProFootballTalk - During Jets quarterback Zach Wilson‘s last visit with the media, he said he didn’t feel like he let the defense down in last Sunday’s 10-3 loss to the Patriots. That comment was not well received in the Jets locker room.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante's 2023 NFL Draft: 6 defensive options for Bears in Round 1 - Windy City Gridiron - If the Bears go defense in Round 1 of the 2023 draft, which prospects should they consider?

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears Injury Update - Justin Fields, Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker - Windy City Gridiron - Fields Limited in practice; Brisker, Gordon in concussion protocol

Wiltfong: Justin Fields Injury - Difference in a dislocation, separation & AC joint sprain - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s all the latest on Justin Fields’ injury.

Zimmerman: New York Jets to start Mike White at QB on Sunday vs Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - The New York Jets have benched QB Zach Wilson in favor of Mike White

Wiltfong's Sack Watch: Bears vs Lions - Breaking down the sacks allowed by Chicago - Windy City Gridiron - Lester breaks down four more sacks allowed by the Chicago Bears this week.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.