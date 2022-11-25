Picks and Profits: Week 12 Full Sunday Slate

I hate to do this.

I think the Chicago Bears are in trouble this Sunday. The New York Jets had a tough week with Zach Wilson getting benched in favor of Mike White in order to help coach Robert Saleh save the locker room. This on the heels of Wilson not taking any blame for his poor performance against the Patriots in their most recent loss. I think that kind of move either backfires and crumbles the team or galvanizes it. Right now I’m betting on any offense against this Bears defense, so I think it actually galvanizes the Jets to take care of business in this one.

The Bears still have a decision to make with Justin Fields and his injury so don’t rule out this being a battle of backup QBs. If that’s the case, regardless of how bad the Bears defense has been, the safe bet is taking the under, particularly since this good Jets defense will likely play inspired football with their head coach backing them up. If Fields does sit a week, expect that total to drop even more than the already low line of 40.5 as of this writing. I hate picking against the Bears but the narrative is against them this week.

