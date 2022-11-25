Fan confidence in the Bears dropped a bit this week

We were bound to see a larger drop in fan confidence after a fourth consecutive loss, and then with the uncertainty surrounding the shoulder injury to Justin Fields, that just adds to our angst. The future of the Chicago Bears is bright, but some of the confidence from our fanbase is waning.

An 11% drop down to 79% still has us relatively high for a bunch of fans rooting for a (3-8) team in last place in the NFC North, and speaking of the division, and of the Lions (4-7) were riding high at 96%, but that was before they blew their Thanksgiving game against the Bills.

Fan confidence for the NFC North leading Vikings (8-2) is way down to 58% after they were pummelled by the Cowboys last week.

And fans of the Packers (4-7) have lacked confidence on their franchise’s direction for several weeks now, and they’re the second least confident group pf fans at just 8%.

With the Jets up next for the Bears, what is your prediction for next week’s fan confidence?

