The Bear’s Den, November 25, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears notebook: Trestan Ebner ready for more work - Chicago Sun-Times - The rookie running back was undaunted by modest production against the Falcons — eight yards on six carries. “I know if you look at the stats, you’ll be like, ‘This guy didn’t do anything.’ But if you turn on the film and watch, you’ll see there was something there.’

How many teams, including Jets, regret bypassing Bears QB Justin Fields in draft? - Chicago Sun-Times - Plenty of teams weren’t sold on Fields then, but they must be now. Unlike 2017, when they took Mitch Trubisky No. 2 overall, it looks like the Bears are getting the last laugh on the 2021 draft.

Bears QB Justin Fields limited, but still could start vs. Jets - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears quarterback is trying to play through a separated left shoulder, with back-up Trevor Siemian ready to start if he can’t go. But offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said the uncertainty is not a problem. “If he’s ready to go, he’s ready to go. If he’s not, he’s not.”

Luke Getsy: Last Bears drive ‘turned into a pretty bad thing pretty quickly’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s thought the first play of the Bears’ ill-fated final drive would go for 10 yards. Instead, it ended with Justin Fields landing awkwardly and separating his left shoulder.

The Chicago Sports Podcast: How long will it take the Chicago Bears to be good again? - CHGO - The Chicago Bears may have their quarterback of the future in Justin Fields, but the rest of the roster is shallower than a Packer fan. What does a realistic timeline look like for a return to glory? Join Kevin Kaduk, Luke Stuckmeyer, Kacy Standohar and Lawrence Benedetto as they talk about this and more on

Bears OC Luke Getsy explains play-calling on final drive vs. Falcons - NBC Sports Chicago - Why did Luke Getsy open the Bears’ final drive vs. the Falcons with a QB sweep? He saw something early in the game, but the Bears didn’t execute the play properly.

Bears at J-E-T-S Game Preview & Prediction - Da Bears Blog - Justin Fields isn’t playing, and the defense has a bit of Mel Tucker in it these days. So…

Bears QB Justin Fields limited, but still could start vs. Jets - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears quarterback is trying to play through a separated left shoulder, with back-up Trevor Siemian ready to start if he can’t go. But offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said the uncertainty is not a problem. “If he’s ready to go, he’s ready to go. If he’s not, he’s not.”

Bears notebook: Trestan Ebner ready for more work - Chicago Sun-Times - The rookie running back was undaunted by modest production against the Falcons — eight yards on six carries. “I know if you look at the stats, you’ll be like, ‘This guy didn’t do anything.’ But if you turn on the film and watch, you’ll see there was something there.’

KNOW THINE ENEMY

6 takeaways from the Detroit Lions’ loss to the Buffalo Bills - Pride Of Detroit - Thoughts on coaching, a rookie’s debut, and the Lions’ need for reinforcements quickly.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Jerry Jones had conversation with Odell Beckham on Thursday - ProFootballTalk - Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wouldn’t confirm that the team has a Dec. 5 set up with free agent receiver Odell Beckham. But Jones did allow that he had a conversation with Beckham by phone on Thursday as the Cowboys’ recruitment of Beckham continues.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Curl: Chicago Bears at New York Jets. 5 Questions with Gang Green Nation: quarterbacks...amiright? - Windy City Gridiron - We sit down for 5 festive questions with our big city opponents this Sunday

Berckes & Schmitz' The Ten Minute Drill: Bears at Jets Preview - Windy City Gridiron - The fastest hitting preview show on the market

Householder's Week 12 Game Preview: Chicago Bears at New York Jets - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears enter a game in late November and aren’t the team with a quarterback controversy for a change.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.