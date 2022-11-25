Bears vs Jets Injury Report: Chicago rules 3 out, Justin Fields is questionable

The Chicago Bears and New York Jets play this Sunday, and the final injury reports for each team are now official. Chicago’s already struggling defense takes a big hit with two rookie starters already ruled out, and the status of the QB1 is still up in the air.

Here are the four Bears listed on this week’s report.

Jaquan Brisker, S (Concussion) - Out

Kyler Gordon, CB (Concussion) - Out

Sterling Weatherford, LB (Concussion) - Out

Justin Fields, QB (Shoulder) - Questionable

Head coach Matt Eberflus said they’ll take the decision of starting Fields up to game time, so they’ll have Saturday’s walk-through and all of pregame Sunday for him to test his left shoulder. If there’s no danger of further injuring it, he may play, but considering all his work at practice this week was individual and not team, things could be trending to Trevor Siemian getting the start at quarterback.

The fan in me wants to see Fields out there but considering this team is 3-8 and going nowhere, I’d be fine if he takes a week on the sideline.

Chicago’s secondary will be tested as they need to replace two starters. DeAndre Houston-Carson likely gets the nod for Brisker, and I would expect to see more rookie UDFA Jaylon Jones at corner with Gordon out.

The good news is that the Bears have reserve safety and special teamer Dane Cruikshank back, and Teven Jenkins should be back at his usual starting right guard spot.

Here’s how the Jets list their report for the game.

Sheldon Rankins, NT (Elbow) - Out

Kenny Yeboah, TE (Calf) - Doubtful

Duane Brown, OT (Shoulder) - Questionable

Rankins starts on their d-line, so they’ll miss his presence up front.

Yebodah is a reserve but only has 11 offensive snaps this year.

Brown starts at left tackle, but since he was a full participant at Friday’s practice, he’s likely playing.