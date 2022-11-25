Bears Banter Podcast: Should Justin Fields play?

The latest Bears Banter Podcast has dropped!

The Chicago Bears have become must-see TV thanks to Justin Fields, but will Justin Fields play against the New York Jets? Better yet, should Justin Fields play against the New York Jets? That, as you can imagine, is the central topic of this podcast.

Lester Wiltfong joins the podcast and we discuss Fields’ health and if it’s worth trotting him out against a very tough Jets defense. The guys also look at the defense and focus on the great play of Jack Sanborn and the struggles of Kyler Gordon. They also discuss the state of the Bears’ offensive line and which amongst the current group should be back as part of the 2023 squad. You never want to miss a chance to hear Lester Wiltfong discuss the offensive line; it’s always an opportunity to learn!

Check out a jam-packed podcast below!