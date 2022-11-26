The decision to play Justin Fields is an organizational one

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is pushing to play on Sunday against the New York Jets despite the injury to his left shoulder, and he’s officially listed as questionable on the team’s report. Head coach Matt Eberflus said playing Fields will be a game-time decision.

He was limited in practice all week, with most of his work coming away from team drills, but he did get in some team stuff on Friday.

“We’ll see where it goes,” Eberflus said at Friday’s post-practice press conference via the team site. “It’s really a three-pronged effect. It’s really more about the medical staff clearing him all the way into that [playing] status, then him feeling really good about his performance—being able to go out there and perform—and then as coaches assessing where he is throughout the week of practice.”

But considering the importance Fields has to the future of the franchise, there are more involved in this decision than just the coaches.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, whether Fields plays or not is a “decision at the highest levels, GM, team president,” meaning Ryan Poles and Ted Phillips, but perhaps also chairman George McCaskey will weigh in as well.

-Bears weigh risk with Justin Fields’ shoulder

