Nathan Peterman elevated to active roster, Fields in doubt

The Chicago Bears have made a key roster move ahead of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

With Justin Fields dealing with a significant shoulder injury, the Bears have covered themselves in case Fields can’t go on Sunday.

The #Bears are elevating QB Nathan Peterman to the active roster today. They haven’t ruled Justin Fields out and could keep him in play until game time but it’s certainly feeling like Trevor Siemian could be the QB against the #Jets tomorrow. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 26, 2022

With Fields still questionable and facing a Saturday afternoon deadline to activate Nathan Peterman off the practice squad, the Bears decided to make the move. Obviously, if the Bears knew at this point if Fields was going to play, this move wouldn’t have been necessary.

Odds are, at this point, that Fields will be inactive on Sunday although the Bears haven’t confirmed that nor has a reporter been able to confirm this with any certainty. For Fields’ health’s sake, hopefully, at this point, this is just gamesmanship and Fields will sit Sunday’s game out.

If Fields is, in fact, inactive, Trevor Siemian will start at quarterback and Peterman will handle the QB2 duties.