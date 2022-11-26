 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nathan Peterman elevated to active roster, Fields in doubt

The Bears have activated Nathan Peterman to cover themselves in case Justin Fields can’t play

By Bill Zimmerman
/ new
Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have made a key roster move ahead of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

With Justin Fields dealing with a significant shoulder injury, the Bears have covered themselves in case Fields can’t go on Sunday.

With Fields still questionable and facing a Saturday afternoon deadline to activate Nathan Peterman off the practice squad, the Bears decided to make the move. Obviously, if the Bears knew at this point if Fields was going to play, this move wouldn’t have been necessary.

Odds are, at this point, that Fields will be inactive on Sunday although the Bears haven’t confirmed that nor has a reporter been able to confirm this with any certainty. For Fields’ health’s sake, hopefully, at this point, this is just gamesmanship and Fields will sit Sunday’s game out.

If Fields is, in fact, inactive, Trevor Siemian will start at quarterback and Peterman will handle the QB2 duties.

