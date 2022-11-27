Bears vs. Jets: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Chicago Bears (3-8) will travel to New Jersey for the second time this season to match up with the New York Jets (6-4). Chicago lost their week 2 game against the Giants, 20 to 12, so fingers crossed this east coast trip is more exciting.
Here’s everything you need to know about this week 12 matchup.
GAME TIME
The Bears and J-E-T-S kickoff at Noon (CT) from MetLife Stadium at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
TELEVISION
The game can be found on FOX with Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston on the call (just like last week), and if you live in the blue of this 506Sports.com map, then you get to see the game.
ODDS
the Bears as a 6-point underdog with the over/under at 38.5.
RADIO
Local radio is heard on WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM, Jeff Joniak handling the play-by-play, Tom Thayer on color, and Mark Grote serving as the sideline reporter.
The Bears’ Spanish-language feed is heard on TUDN Deportes Radio 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with play-by-play by Omar Ramos and analyst Miguel Esparza.
STREAMING
