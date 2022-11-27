Bears vs Jets: Live updates and open thread

This Chicago Bears (3-8) vs New York Jets (6-4) doesn’t have the same sort of buzz the NFL schedule makers were expecting because it’s no longer featuring the number two overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Zach Wilson, across the field from number 11 overall, Justin Fields.

Well technically, they’re still across the field from each other, but Wilson was benched and is inactive on the sideline, while Fields is inactive to rest his injured left shoulder.

Trevor Siemian starts at QB!

Per the Bears; “OL Riley Reiff (shoulder) is questionable to return and DB Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) is doubtful.”

Safety Eddie Jackson left the game with a foot injury.

The Bears trail 17 to 10 at the half.

Darnell Mooney left the game with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

A Bears loss coupled with a Panthers loss will move the Bears into the second overall draft slot.

