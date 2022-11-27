Bears vs Jets Inactives: Justin Fields sidelined for Chicago

The list of inactive players is out for today’s Chicago Bears vs New York Jets game, and there aren’t any surprises for either squad. Trevor Siemian will start at quarterback for the Bears with Nathan Peterman serving as the QB2, and Chicago’s defense will be missing two starters. Here’s each team’s full list.

Chicago Bears Inactives

Jaquan Brisker, S

Kyler Gordon, CB

Sterling Weatherford, LB

N’Keal Harry, WR

Justin Fields, QB

Ja’Tyre Carter, OL

Alex Leatherwood, OL

New York Jets Inactives

Sheldon Rankins, NT

Bryce Hall, CB

Tony Adams, S

Kenny Yeboah, TE

Zach Wilson , QB

Jeff Smith, WR

James Robinson, RB

In case you missed it, the Jets are starting Mike White at QB after benching Zach Wilson earlier this week.

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more!

2nd City Gridiron is our video home, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow our brand!