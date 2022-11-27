NFL Week 13 Odds: No current line for Bears vs Packers

The early lines are out for most of the NFL’s week 13 matchups, but due to some injury questions surrounding the quarterbacks, our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook have no current line for the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers. These two NFC North rivals are set to square off on Sunday, December 4, from Soldier Field at Noon.

The last time there was a line up for the Bears vs Packers was November 22, and at that time it was Bears +2.5, with the over/under point total at 44, and the moneyline was Packers -140 and Bears +120.

Chicago’s Justin Fields missed today’s game against the Jets, and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers left the Sunday night game against the Eagles with an oblique injury. Next Sunday’s game could feature Trevor Siemian and Jordan Love at quarterback, but we’ll find out more as the week progresses.

Once DK has something up on this game, we’ll share it here.