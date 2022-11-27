Updated: Siemian injured pregame but will give it a go!

When it comes to the Chicago Bears, there's one thing that's been certain for the last few decades; If there's a chance for a "Bearsy" thing to occur, you can bet it will.

Justin Fields is inactive today with a shoulder injury, so Trevor Siemian is set to start, BUT NOT SO FAST MY FRIENDS... Siemian injured his oblique warming up.

Nathan Peterman, who was called up from the practice squad for the game to be the backup quarterback, will now get the start against the New York Jets.

Running back David Montgomery will be the emergency quarterback today.

But wait, there's more!

FOX is reporting that Siemian is taking some practice reps to see if he's able to play through the pain.

UPDATE: Siemian had a pain injection and will try to give it a go, but still no official word.

UPDATE 2: Siemian is going to start!

Stay tuned for game time to see if it's Siemian or Peterman, and if it's Peterman you may want to start the Jets' defense on your fantasy team.