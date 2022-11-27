Report: Bears’ Darnell Mooney ‘likely needs season-ending surgery’

According to reports from the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Chicago Bears receiver Darnell Mooney’s season may be over after injuring his ankle in their 31 to 10 loss to the New York Jets.

Pelissero Tweeted that Mooney would get more tests on Monday, “but the fear is he suffered a season-ending ankle injury.”

Rapoport followed up with his own Tweet stating that Mooney “likely needs season-ending surgery to repair torn ligaments.”

There were also injuries in the game to offensive linemen Riley Reiff and Larry Borom, wide receivers Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown, and defensive backs Dane Cruikshank and Eddie Jackson.

Jackson left the game with a left foot injury, and our guy Dr. Mason West said he heard it was a foot sprain, and considering it was a non-contact injury, a sprain is good news.

After the game Claypool said he was fine, but we’ll find out more about him and the other injured Bears later this week, including the players that didn’t dress for the Jets game; Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon, Sterling Weatherford, and Justin Fields.