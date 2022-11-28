Bears vs Jets: Inside the snap counts, stats, and more

That Chicago Bears game was not as fun as in previous weeks as the offense only managed a single touchdown in their 31 to 10 loss to the New York Jets. Chicago's defense was down a couple of starters, they lost another during the game, and they had no answer for Jets' quarterback Mike White making his first start in over a year. White lit up the Bears with 315 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, and a 149.3 rating.

The banged-up and rebuilding Bears were outmanned by the Jets, and New York dominated the team stats with more total yards (466 to 292), more first downs (22 to 14), a better third-down conversion percentage (58.3% to 30.8%), and the time of possession edge (32:05 to 27:55).

Now let's take a closer look at the playing time breakdowns for the Bears and also some individual stats.

OFFENSE

Trevor Siemian is a serviceable veteran backup, but anyone thinking he should be getting QB1 reps for this team over a healthy Justin Fields is a moron. Siemian was 14 of 25 (56%) for 179 yards, 1 TD, 1 interception, and a passer rating of 75.2. He also had 4 runs for 8 yards.

David Montgomery led the Bears in rushing with 79 yards on 14 carries (5.6 ypc) and had 3 receptions for 34 yards.

Darrynton Evans ran 9 times for 34 yards (3.8) and had a 33-yard catch.

Byron Pringle had 2 receptions for 12 yards and a TD.

Cole Kmet had 3 catches for 27 yards.

Chase Claypool had 51 yards on 2 receptions.

DEFENSE

Jack Sanborn led the Bears with 14 tackles on defense, 1 tackle for loss, and an assisted tackle on special teams.

DeAndre Houston-Carson had 9 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 QB Hit

Nicholas Morrow had 8 tackles and a TFL.

Jaylon Johnson had 7 tackles, and a pass defended.

Armon Watts (3 tackles, sack, TFL) recorded the first sack from a Chicago defensive lineman since week 6.

Eddie Jackson picked up 3 tackles and a PD before leaving with a foot injury, and then rookie Elijah Hicks entered and had 6 tackles.

SPECIAL TEAMS*

*The above image has players that only played in the third phase.

Cairo Santos hit a field goal and an extra point.

Trenton Gill had a 48.8 punting average on 5 punts.

Matt Adams had a couple of special teams tackles to go along with a tackle on D.

To check out the complete Bears vs Jets box score, I find that ESPN has an easy-to-navigate site.

All statistics and snap counts are taken directly from the NFL's Game Statistic and Information System, as are the accompanying pictures.