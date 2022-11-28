Picks and Profits: Steelers at Colts

A battle of two disappointing teams as the 3-7 Pittsburgh Steelers head over to take on the 4-6-1 Indianapolis Colts in a Monday Night Football contest that lacks the luster many thought it could be at the beginning of the year. The Steelers look like they’re headed to Mike Tomlin’s first losing campaign. The Colts have already fired their head coach and installed their former center who, actually, has gotten a good response out of his team with a win over the Raiders and a near-upset over the Eagles a week ago.

The Colts don’t have a particularly easy path down the stretch so if they’re going to save their season, this is a must-win game. It also seems ridiculous but this team will have the bright lights of primetime three of their next four games so get ready for your close up.

I like the way the Colts have responded since the firing of Frank Reich and while I always think Tomlin has his team ready to play, I’ll side with the home team to cover the spread of less than a field goal. This is also a dangerously low total line where any flash of competent offense helps clear 39 points. Betting purely on the hope of Monday Night Football, well rested football players, I’ll hold my nose and bet the over for these two offenses to get it done.

