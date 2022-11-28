The Bear’s Den, November 28, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Justin Fields’ absence felt by Bears in blowout loss vs. Jets - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears felt the absence of Justin Fields against the Jets.

Eddie Jackson, Darnell Mooney injuries leave Bears roster thin - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears won’t make excuses for poor play with backups in the game, but numerous injuries will make it tough to stay competitive.

Bears observations: Key injuries pile up in 31-10 loss vs. Jets - NBC Sports Chicago - Without Justin Fields, the Bears had little chance to beat the Jets on Sunday at the Meadowlands, and they saw two key starters go down with injuries along the way.

Bears roster risers, fallers after blowout loss to Jets - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears offense struggled with Justin Fields injured, and the defense was depleted by an Eddie Jackson injury, too.

Sunday’s most impressive performance? You watching the Bears - 670 The Score - The Bears looked pretty lifeless in a 31-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday, but despite that, there was a performance worth appreciating – yours.

Bernstein: Bears clobbered by Jets on wet, weird day - 670 The Score - What’s left of the Bears was no match for this or probably any opponent Sunday, their current collection of randos easily outclassed by the Jets, 31-10, in New Jersey as the ceaseless rain wasn’t all that was coming down.

Haugh: Injuries add to misery in Bears’ loss without Fields - 670 The Score - The Bears made the smart, safe decision to rest ailing quarterback Justin Fields on Sunday, but that sure didn’t make their 31-10 loss to the Jets any easier to watch.

Bears grades: Just forget this ever happened - 670 The Score - Playing without starting quarterback Justin Fields, the Bears dropped their fifth straight game with a 31-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Bears vs. Jets: Winners and Losers from Week 12 - Bear Report - We have our winners and losers from the Week 12 matchup between the Chicago Bears and New York Jets.

Matt Eberflus: Justin Fields getting better, couldn’t protect himself today - ProFootballTalk - After the loss, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that the call will come down to “his strength” because Fields was not strong enough to do what was necessary to play this week.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Mike White throws three TDs, Jets roll past Bears 31-10 - ProFootballTalk - Jets head coach Robert Saleh’s decision to change quarterbacks came up a winner on Sunday.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Jaguars beat Ravens on Trevor Lawrence TD pass and two-point conversion - ProFootballTalk - Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had one of the best performances of his young career today against the Ravens, marching his offense down the field for a touchdown in the final seconds, then throwing a two-point conversion pass to win the game.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Curl: Chicago Bears at New York Jets. A ragtag crew of wounded Bears fail to paw down high-flying Jets - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears showed up with a depleted crew and showed out like a depleted crew in this week’s losing effort.

Bears secondary struggles as Chicago drops its fifth straight game - Bear Report - The Chicago Bears secondary struggled on Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets passing attack.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.