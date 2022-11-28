2023 NFL Draft Order: Bears currently at 2nd overall

The New York Jets ran circles around the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Bears’ defense made Mike White look like Drew Brees out there en route to a 31 to 10 defeat at the hands of the Jets. The loss dropped the Bears' record to 3-9, guaranteeing them a losing record in Matt Eberflus’ first season as head coach of the franchise.

With the loss, however, the Bears moved up one additional spot in the draft where they now currently sit second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Houston Texans are currently at 1-9-1 and look like they most likely will lock in the number one pick over the next few weeks. Interestingly enough, had the Bears not beaten the Texans 23-20 in week three of the season, Chicago would currently hold the top spot and the Texans would be second.

But hypotheticals are not reality and the reality is the Bears currently sit at second in the draft. Even if the Bears lose out, they aren’t guaranteed to have the second pick. There are currently 3 other teams with only 3 wins, the LA Rams (pick goes to Detroit Lions), the Denver Broncos (pick goes to Seattle Seahawks), and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bears currently have the 2nd pick over those teams as all three of those teams have fewer losses due to the fact that the Bears haven’t had their bye week yet.

There are still 14 teams in the NFL that have 4 wins or less so there are still plenty of opportunities for draft positioning to change drastically over the last few weeks of the season.

Key remaining “tank” games: This week vs 4-8 Green Bay Packers, Week 17 at 4-7 Detroit Lions