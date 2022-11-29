The Bear’s Den, November 29, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Parkins: It’s in Bears’ best interest to lose out - 670 The Score - Riding a five-game losing streak and sitting at 3-9, the Bears are currently in line to land the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft next April.

5 potential landing spots for Jean Segura in MLB free agency - 670 The Score - The White Sox have a major hole to fill at second base this offseason, and infielder Jean Segura could be the answer to that in free agency.

Justin Fields’ status uncertain as Bears prepare for Packers - 670 The Score - Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ status remains uncertain as Chicago prepares to host the rival Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Fields continues to deal with a left shoulder injury.

Bears lose WR Darnell Mooney for season - Chicago Sun-Times - Mooney will go on injured reserve and miss the rest of the season, head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday. He likely needs ligament surgery, but will discuss the details during an upcoming doctor’s appointment.

Eddie Jackson, Darnell Mooney injuries stagger Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - Already short-handed, the Bears lost two leaders — for the game and possibly beyond — when Jackson injured his foot on a non-contact play and Mooney injured his ankle. A reeling team that has lost eight of nine games can’t handle much more.

What’s next for Justin Fields is all that matters after Bears fall to Jets - Chicago Sun-Times - Might Fields face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers? “That’s a good question,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Should Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields Return for Packer Week? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew discusses if Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields should return this week to take on the Packers.

Chicago Bears Game Grades: A wet day in New Jersey leaves the Bears with soggy marks - CHGO - The tank is on. Trevor Siemian did his part. So did the Met Life Stadium turf, unfortunately. The Chicago Bears lost to the New York Jets in a game we can all pretend never happened. Let’s get to the grades. Quarterback: C Siemian said he was embarrassed that he was nearly replaced by Nathan Peterman

Darnell Mooney proved immeasurable value to Bears in season of change - NBC Sports Chicago - In a season about laying the groundwork for what comes next, Darnell Mooney proved his worth to the 2022 Bears and the future of the rebuild.

Bears right tackle options if Larry Borom, Riley Reiff can't play - NBC Sports Chicago - Both Riley Reiff and Larry Borom injured themselves during the Bears 31-10 loss to the Jets.

Bears' Darnell Mooney injury likely season-ending, but WR in 'good spirits' - NBC Sports Chicago - Darnell Mooney injured his ankle in the second half against the Jets. Matt Eberflus said the Bears wide receiver is likely headed towards season-ending surgery.

NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Jets - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears were wallopped without Justin Fields in the Meadowlands. After eight losses in nine games, the Bears have almost reached rock bottom in the power rankings.

Bears notebook: Concerns linger about safety Eddie Jackson’s foot injury - Chicago Sun-Times - Plus, more from the Bears about the problematic turf at MetLife Stadium and a look at various other injuries heading into the game against the Packers.

Do Bears have a shot at messy Packers? - Chicago Sun-Times - The Packers are 4-8 with a shaky defense and an injured Aaron Rodgers. The Bears badly need a win, and if Justin Fields plays, they have a chance.

Bears QB Justin Fields’ status remains in question for Packers game - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields separated his non-throwing shoulder against the Falcons, which kept him out of the Bears’ 31-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Bears vow to keep leaky ship afloat through rough waters - Chicago Sun-Times - The challenge is a big one after the Bears were blown out by the Jets 31-10 on Sunday — with serious injuries to Darnell Mooney and Eddie Jackson depleting an already short-handed roster. “This team is closer than you think,” defensive tackle and team captain Justin Jones said.

Elijah Mitchell will miss 6-8 weeks with his knee injury - ProFootballTalk - Elijah Mitchell‘s knee injury was more serious than expected, and the 49ers running back will miss 6-8 weeks.

Top 10 prospect Olu Fashanu will stay at Penn State, not enter 2023 NFL draft - ProFootballTalk - One of the best prospects in the 2023 NFL draft has just become one of the best prospects in the 2024 NFL draft.

Tom Brady would rather lose than not play - ProFootballTalk - “Look, losing is hard for all of us, but I’d rather lose and play than not play at all,” Brady said on the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast, via JoeBucsFan.com.

Wiltfong & Berckes: Bears vs Jets - A day after recap of the game - Windy City Gridiron - It’s true, Jeff and Lester rewatched the Bears vs Jets game to ready themselves for today’s Bear & Balanced.

Zimmerman: 2023 NFL Draft Order - Chicago Bears currently at 2nd overall - Windy City Gridiron - With another loss, the Chicago Bears are guaranteed a losing record and are looking ahead to 2023 where they are currently picking second in the NFL Draft.

Leming's 10 Bears Takes: A 5th straight loss, a reality check, injuries mounting, and much more - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears are (3-9) after Week 12’s ugly 31-10 loss in the Meadowlands. With just five games remaining in 2022, we’ve officially reached the "hard to watch" portion of the season.

Wiltfong: Bears vs Jets - Inside the snap counts, stats, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Here are all the snap counts for the Chicago Bears, a spotlight on some of their individual stats, and also a few team statistics from their 31 to 10 loss to the New York Jets.

Infante's Notes: Pre-game QB confusion doesn’t help Bears in loss to Jets - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears lost their fifth game in a row upon falling to the Jets on Sunday.

