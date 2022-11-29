Stock up, stock down: Bears-Jets

The Chicago Bears have now had losing streaks of at least five games in three straight seasons.

These are not the type of streaks we want to be talking about, but it is the reality.

Of course, Sunday’s loss hardly came as a surprise once it was clear that Justin Fields wasn’t playing. The New York Jets have a top-10 defense and the only real hope with Trevor Siemian starting was that Mike White would be as bad or worse than Zach Wilson.

But the Bears defense made White look like the next great quarterback.

As we head into the December, it’s crystal clear that this team needs to utilize whatever draft capital it gets and its salary cap space and fix a ton of holes in their ship.

Let’s look at some positives first though.

Stock up

Darrnyton Evans, RB - His nine carries for 34 yards (3.8 YPC) isn’t incredible, and he added one catch for 33 yards, but he was a bit of a revelation. Evans was a third-round pick by the Titans, so it’s not like he isn’t talented, but no longer behind Derrick Henry, he might just have a role in this backfield. He was way better than what we’ve seen of Tresten Ebner. He was fast through the holes, had good vision and kept his legs moving.

DeAndre Houston-Carson, S - I think most Bears fans are familiar with and understand DHC as a player, but he should still get a shoutout when he fills in for an injured teammate. He had nine tackles, one TFL and one QB hit filling in for Jaquon Brisker.

Teven Jenkins, G - After missing two games, it was a welcome sight to see Jenkins back on the OL. With a rotating door next to next at RT with injuries during the game. But Jenkins played well and the Jets best DL, Quinnen Williams, was credited with 1 QB hit and one tackle.

Stock down

Kindle Vildor, CB - After a strong start to the season, Vildor has begun to fade. This wasn’t lost on the Jets, who seemed to target Vildor early and often. Garrett Wilson did much of his damage, including his first TD, lined up across from Vildor.

Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE - Muhammad is a ghost out there. He played 79 percent of the defensive snaps and did not show up on the stat sheet. No tackles, no pressures, nothing. He’s just a guy. His snaps are useless.

Velus Jones, WR - Mostly due to injuries, Jones has worked his way out of the doghouse to at least being active on game day. Without Darnell Mooney that might grow even more. But he played 12 snaps and received two handoffs for six yards. It’s getting awfully late in the season to not see him make any production.

Who did you think was up or down?