Report: Eddie Jackson ‘out indefinitely‘

According to a report from the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson “suffered what appears to be a significant Lisfranc injury in Sunday’s game against the Jets,” and while Jackson will get another opinion on the injury, “he’s considered out indefinitely.”

The NFL just announced yesterday that Jackson was the NFC’s leading vote-getter at free safety for the Pro Bowl, and through 12 games this season he has 80 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 2 forced fumbles, so his presence will be missed in Chicago’s secondary.

Our resident doctor, Mason West, says a Lisfranc injury is about a six-week recovery if it doesn’t require surgery, but if it does, then recovery will be about three to five months. So the good news is Jackson should be good for the start of training camp.

Chicago’s safety position was also missing Jaquan Brisker (concussion) and Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) last game, which led to DeAndre Houston-Carson and Elijah Hicks finishing with the first-string.

The Bears will likely have more information on all the injured players at Wednesday’s press conference.