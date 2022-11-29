Bears Roster Moves: Mooney and Jackson to IR, Thomas and Colbert signed

On Tuesday, November 28, the Chicago Bears made a couple of roster additions necessitated when they placed safety Eddie Jackson and wide receiver Darnell Mooney on injured reserve. Both were injured on November 26 during their game in New Jersey, and both are expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Safety A.J. Thomas (6’2”, 214), a rookie undrafted free agent from Western Michigan, was signed from their practice squad, and veteran safety Adrian Colbert was signed, according to his agent.

The 29-year-old Colbert has been with nine other teams during his NFL journey that started as a seventh-round pick of the 49ers in 2017. He was most recently with the Titans for a few weeks back in August, and he last played in an NFL game in 2021 with the Browns.

Thomas and Colbert will join a safety group that includes veterans DeAndre Houston-Carson and Dane Cruikshank and rookies Elijah Hicks and Jaquan Brisker. Brisker was inactive last game with a concussion, and Cruikshank left the game with a hamstring injury.

Chicago now has two openings on their 16-man practice squad.