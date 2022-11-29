 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down a Fields-less passing game & the potential impact of defensive offseason additions

Robert S. talks through the tape from the Bears’ loss in New York live on 2nd City Gridiron right now — check it out at the link below!

By Robert Schmitz
NFL: Chicago Bears at New York Jets Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Hey Bears fans! I’m live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) right now walking through the film from the Bears-Jets game! A link to the stream is available below.

Personal Note: My baby is 12 weeks old and refuses to sleep, so thank you for Bearing with Me on the slightly more disorganized streams. I hope to settle things as he lets my wife and I sleep a bit more!

Throughout the stream I plan to talk through...

  • What did a passing game without Justin Fields look like? Where was it better/worse?
  • Honestly, what relevant takeaways are there from this game?
  • How do the Bears get better from here?
  • Who fits as Free Agent additions? Draft Additions?
  • What this game means for the rest of the season
  • And much, much more...

Check it out and let me know what you think!

