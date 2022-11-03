Bear Bones: Chicago Bears recap and preview

Check out Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan on their latest, Bear Bones: To IR and Back Again, on our 2nd City Gridiron Channel LIVE at 5 p.m. CT. They’ll spend a little time talking about that Chicago Bears game against the Cowboys, the trade deadline moves, the latest on the injured Bears and others around the NFL, plus preview Chicago’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Intro

Knee Jerk Reaction; One hot take from the last game

News Dump

Training Room Round-Up

Fantasy Focus: Injury News around the NFL

Tibia Perfectly Honest: Something brutally honest each of us took from the last game

We Found This Humerus: Something quirky or funny

Concussed Corner: Something we did not like from the last game, a decision so odd that the decision-maker may be concussed

Jaw-Dropping Stat

Over Unders

Bear Down Vs. ____: Compare some Bears with players on the opposition... essentially a would you rather

Game Predictions: Bears prediction, but we’ll also hit on 3-4 other games

A coccyx and Bull Story (aka something unbelievable): Bold Predictions

