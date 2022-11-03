Picks and Profits: Eagles at Texans

The Philadelphia Eagles glide into this one as the only undefeated team in the NFL and they get the Houston Texans, the team with the second worst record in football. This obviously projects as a mismatch but do the football gods have something weird in store for a Thursday Night Football game?

The Texans have been about what the books expect them to be with a 3-3-1 record against the spread. The Eagles, on the other hand, are 5-2 against the spread, meaning the books took awhile to catch up to how good this team is performing. A full two touchdown favorite on the road against a team that has kept games relatively close makes this one very interesting. Looking back at the Eagles season, they have taken care of business against bad teams early. I’d expect the same here on Thursday night with the Texans lacking the firepower to make a comeback. Give me the Eagles and the under as the Philly D is due for a suffocating game. The Eagles won back-to-back games early in the year with 24-7 and 24-8 scores against the Vikings and at Washington. This feels like a similar matchup with maybe a few more points for Philly.

Check out where the rest of our writers are at with this one and hit up the comments below to let us know your picks.

You can find the latest on tonight’s game right here from our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Find me on Twitter @gridironborn and join me each Sunday morning on 2nd City Gridiron YouTube as we talk lines, props, daily fantasy, and answer all of your burning questions to help you profit.