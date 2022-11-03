Bears Over Beers: Trade Talk with Brad Spielberger

Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears were incredibly active near the NFL trade deadline, making three moves that will dramatically reshape the rest of their 2022 season and beyond. To help break all of the moves down from a draft analytics and salary cap perspective, the Bears Over Beers guys turned to VIP guest Brad Spielberger of PFF. The guys will go through the ramifications of trading away Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith and the potential value of Chase Claypool. They will also discuss just what those moves might say about Ryan Poles and how he’s building this roster.

