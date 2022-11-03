The Bear’s Den, November 3, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Bears beating Packers for Chase Claypool could be vital win on two fronts - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears outbid the Packers for Chase Claypool. If the deal works out, it could wind up helping fuel Justin Fields’ rise by simultaneously aiding Aaron Rodgers’ fall.

What Bears’ Justin Fields told Roquan Smith after trade to Ravens - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields will always be thankful for Roquan Smith.

Week 9: Dolphins at Bears Game Preview, or Their WR Speed vs. Our Safeties = Fun! - Da Bears Blog - So, who are the Chicago Bears Now?

Bears list 4 starters on injury report - 670 The Score - The Bears listed four key starters on their injury report Wednesday afternoon.

Bears designate Cody Whitehair (knee) for a return from IR - 670 The Score - The Bears on Wednesday designated veteran offensive lineman Cody Whitehair for a return from injured reserve, opening up a 21-day window in which he can practice and be activated to the roster.

2022 NFL trade deadline winners and losers - 670 The Score - Bears quarterback Justin Fields was among the winners at the NFL trade deadline Tuesday, as he got help when Chicago acquired Pittsburgh receiver Chase Claypool.

Chase Claypool is ready to be a ‘playmaker’ for Bears - 670 The Score - New Bears receiver Chase Claypool, acquired from the Steelers in a trade Tuesday, believes he can be a playmaker for second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 9: Re-drafting the 2021 QB class! Sorting Fields, Lawrence and Co. - How quickly would David Carr jump on Justin Fields if the 2021 QB class were redrafted? Would Trevor Lawrence still go with a top-10 pick? Check out how the highly touted group shakes out in Carr’s eyes.

Tua Tagovailoa: Soldier Field turf ‘isn’t as good as other places’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn’t looking forward to stepping foot on the Soldier Field turf on Sunday afternoon, and it has little to do with the Bears.

New Bears WR Chase Claypool envisions ‘super dynamic’ combo with Darnell Mooney - Chicago Sun-Times - There’s uncertainty with Claypool, but he and Mooney give the Bears their most potent wide receiver duo since Alshon Jeffery and Brandon Marshall nearly a decade ago.

Justin Fields: Last month showed I can be Bears’ QB of future - Chicago Sun-Times - “I’m just gonna keep getting better,” he said. “I’m not worried about the next 5, 10 years. I’m worried about this week.”

Chase Claypool; Inside the Numbers - The Irish Bears Network - If you haven't heard yet, the Chicago Bears made a big splash prior to the NFL Trade Deadline. You can familiarize yourself with the details surrounding the trade by checking yesterday's article by Matt Philbin. The Bears added Chase Claypool to an offense desperately needing playmakers. Claypool has the potential

“Chase-ing Offensive Success:” Examining The Chase Claypool Trade - The Irish Bears Network - The Chicago Bears got better yesterday. It’s been awhile since they’ve made a move where we could definitely declare that but by acquiring Chase Claypool hours before the trade deadline, the Bears have their most talented wide receiver since Alshon Jeffrey left town. Even better, the team they beat out for Claypool just happens to

CHGO Bears Podcast: Why Chase Claypool makes the Chicago Bears fun again - CHGO - In this episode, the crew discusses why the Chicago Bears acquiring Chase Claypool makes the team fun again.

Chase Claypool trade sends right message about next Bears rebuild phase - NBC Sports Chicago - With the teardown complete, Ryan Poles started Phase 2 of his Bears rebuild by trading for Chase Claypool. That sends all the right messages.

Bears' locker room left shocked by 'WTF' Roquan Smith trade - NBC Sports Chicago - Less than a week after Robert Quinn's departure, the Bears' locker room was hit with another gut punch with the trade of Roquan Smith. One that has them reeling.

How Bears evaluation of Roquan Smith factored into Ravens trade - NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus shared some details on how they ultimately decided to trade Roquan Smith to the Ravens for a second-round draft pick, a fifth-round pick and A.J. Klein.

Bears WR Chase Claypool explains why Steelers career didn't work out - NBC Sports Chicago - Chase Claypool was a rising NFL star after his superb 2020 rookie season. From there his production dropped, however.

Bears notebook: Lack of ‘ball production’ doomed Roquan Smith - Chicago Sun-Times - The former Bears linebacker was in a class with Shaquille Leonard, who flourished in Matt Eberflus’ defense. But Leonard was responsible for 30 takeaways in four seasons. Smith had two in eight games. “We covet ball production in that position,” Eberflus said.

Crisis counselors: Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus steady Bears ship after Roquan trade - Chicago Sun-Times - With players surprised and confused about the move, Poles and Eberflus met with the team’s leadership council to quell any dissension. “There are a lot of things that start floating around ... like, ‘They don’t care about their guys.’” Eddie Jackson said. “That was pretty cool for them to talk to us as men.”

T.J. Hockenson: I expected to be traded, but not to the Vikings - ProFootballTalk - “I kinda knew. I had a little idea. I didn’t expect here, but obviously super, super excited to be here,” Hockenson said. “When I got here last night I was like, This is pretty sweet. Just excited to be here, for real.”

Aaron Rodgers on lack of deadline deals: “It just didn’t pan out” - ProFootballTalk - “We’ve got to get back in the hunt. Those teams are out front right now. So I’m worried about our guys that we’ve got in the locker room. . . . Like I said, I know we were in on some guys, and liked a few. But it just didn’t work out.”

2022 NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 9: Seahawks' Geno Smith, Bengals' Joe Burrow round out top five - CBSSports.com - Assessing every team's starting QB

Andrew Berry: Our belief in Kevin Stefanski is as strong as the day we hired him - ProFootballTalk - “Kevin has had to navigate some pretty unique circumstances and some pretty difficult circumstances during his tenure as a head coach,”

Infante's 2023 Bears mock draft: Post-trade deadline predictions - Windy City Gridiron - What could the Bears’ 2023 draft plans look like after the trade deadline.

Wiltfong: Bears Reacts Survey - Week 9 Fan Confidence Check - Windy City Gridiron - This week’s SB Nation Reacts’ survey about the Bears has three questions for you Chicago fans to ponder.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears Radio Network affiliate stations - Windy City Gridiron - Find out where you can listen to Chicago Bears games on the radio, no matter where you live

