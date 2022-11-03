Bears Banter: Ryan Poles invests in the QB1!

This week felt like a podcast takeover from our Bears Banter host Bill Zimmerman as he guested on Robert Schmitz’s Bear With Me Chicago Bears post-game show following the Dallas game, then hopped back on the mic with Robert for a Bearly a Podcast breaking down the news when Roquan Smith was traded. But I was fired up to hear that he decided to hit the trifecta and do his own regularly scheduled show this week too!

Bill had the Chase Claypool trade to digest, but also the press conferences from general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus to recap.

He also spends a little time previewing the Miami Dolphins game and gives his high-scoring game prediction

