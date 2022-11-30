Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Chicago Bears just suffered their worst loss of the season, a 21-point drubbing in New Jersey to the Jets, their quarterback is nursing a shoulder injury, and they lost two more key contributors for the season to injury. There are only five games left in the 2022 season, and with their top defensive back and their number one wide receiver heading to injured reserve, things look even bleaker.

Chicago’s offense couldn’t do much with Justin Fields in street clothes, but it may be wise for the Bears to keep him sidelined one more week. The Bears’ bye will come after they play the Packers this Sunday, but then they’ll have the (10-1) Eagles followed by the (8-3) Bills. A trip to the Motor City for the (4-7) Lions is their penultimate game before wrapping up the season with the (9-2) Vikings.

It’s a challenging way to close out the year, but if Fields can lift the offense, it’ll at least be fun because we know their sputtering defense will get lit up.

The silver lining at this point in the season is the lookahead to the over $100 million in cap space they’ll have, plus the likelihood of a top-five draft pick.

Vote in this week’s poll to let us know how confident you are in the future of this Bears franchise.