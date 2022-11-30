The Bear’s Den, November 30, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Report: Bears’ Eddie Jackson out indefinitely with foot injury - NBC Sports Chicago - According to Mike Garafolo, Eddie Jackson suffered what appears to be a “significant” Lisfranc injury last Sunday against the Jets.

Dannehy: Too Early to Draw Conclusions about Flus, Bears Defense - Da Bears Blog - While concerns about how terrible the Chicago Bears defense is right now might be warranted, there’s no real way of knowing if it will be a long term problem.

Bears place Darnell Mooney, Eddie Jackson on injured reserve - 670 The Score - The Bears on Tuesday placed receiver Darnell Mooney and safety Eddie Jackson on injured reserve, effectively marking the end of their seasons.

Despite struggles, Eberflus sees Bears setting a foundation - 670 The Score - Despite the Bears’ five-game losing streak and their clear talent deficiency on each side of the football, first-year coach Matt Eberflus is confident in the direction of his team.

1st-and-10: D-line moves to top of Bears’ want list - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears still need a dynamic receiver and an upgrade at tackle to accelerate the development of Justin Fields. But a defense that can’t stop the run or pressure the quarterback could become a bigger impediment to Ryan Poles’ rebuild.

Bears put safety Eddie Jackson on injured reserve, plan to sign Adrian Colbert - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears also are monitoring injuries to Jaquan Brisker and Dane Cruikshank at safety.

Bears-Packers rivalry: Tables suddenly turning amid Aaron Rodgers’ slide - Chicago Sun-Times - Sure, things for the Bears aren’t great right now, but Justin Fields has been a ray of sunshine in a dreary fall and Aaron Rodgers has looked lost.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: ‘I plan on playing’ vs. Bears on Sunday - Chicago Sun-Times - Rodgers left the Packers’ last game in the fourth quarter because of a rib injury.

What are the Chicago Bears getting in safety Adrian Colbert? - CHGO - The Bears are signing veteran free safety Adrian Colbert after Eddie Jackson’s injury. Here’s what to expect from Colbert in Chicago.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson out for the year? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew discusses Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson likely being out for the year.

Justin Fields’ rise, injury show size, potential of Bears’ rebuild - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields has been the rising tide to lift the Bears’ leaky boat in Year 0 of a rebuild. His ascension shows how good the Bears can become if Ryan Poles hits all the right notes.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

The Packers now have a different kind of Aaron Rodgers problem - ProFootballTalk - Although his contract is complicated, the simple reality is that Rodgers will be gone only if he wants to be. If he wants to stay, he’s staying. And he’ll be getting paid a lot of money, whether he’s playing or not.

Packers work out quarterback James Morgan and five tight ends - ProFootballTalk - James Morgan, a 2020 fourth-round draft pick of the Jets who has also spent time with the Panthers, Steelers and Colts, worked out in Green Bay

POLISH SAUSAGE

Jeff Saturday wishes he’d called timeout before last third down: “You could tell we were in disarray” - ProFootballTalk - “I wish I had that third down back and in all honestly, wish I would have called a timeout,” Saturday said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “Looking at the film, you could tell we were in disarray.”

Rams place Allen Robinson on injured reserve - ProFootballTalk - The Rams officially ended Allen Robinson‘s season Tuesday, placing him on injured reserve. Robinson injured his foot in Week 11 against the Saints, and a CT scan Friday revealed a stress fracture on the navicular bone and will need surgery to repair the injury.

Rams 2023 offseason: What should the Rams do with Allen Robinson? - Turf Show Times - Should the Rams cut, trade, or keep Allen Robinson?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Schmitz: Breaking down a Fields-less passing game & the potential impact of defensive offseason additions - Windy City Gridiron - Robert S. talks through the tape from the Bears’ loss in New York live on 2nd City Gridiron right now — check it out at the link below!

Zimmerman: Without Justin Fields, they are unwatchable. - Windy City Gridiron - The only thing the Chicago Bears proved on Sunday is that Justin Fields has been carrying this team for months.

Wiltfong: Mooney and Jackson to IR, Thomas and Colbert signed - Windy City Gridiron - Bears made several transactions today.

Householder's Stock up, stock down: Chicago Bears-New York Jets - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears suffered their fifth loss in a row, but we try to find players worth highlighting

Wiltfong: Report - Eddie Jackson ‘out indefinitely‘ - Windy City Gridiron - More bad injury news for the Chicago Bears.

Infante's 2023 Bears draft: Scouting Alabama EDGE Will Anderson - Windy City Gridiron - What does WCG’s lead draft analyst think of Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson as a fit for the Bears?

THE RULES

