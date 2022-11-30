Bears sign QB Tim Boyle and DL Andrew Brown, Dane Cruikshank to IR

On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears signed quarterback Tim Boyle off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad, they signed defensive lineman Andrew Brown off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, and they placed safety Dane Cruikshank on injured reserve with a hamstring issue.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said the addition of Boyle was a precaution due to the “day to day” status of Justin Fields (left shoulder) and Trevor Siemian (oblique). Fileds was limited at today’s practice while Siemian was held out. (Full injury report below)

The Packers originally signed Boyle (6’4”, 233) in 2018 as a UDFA from Eastern Kentucky, and he was in Green Bay through the 2020 season, so he has worked with Chicago offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. He’s been in Detroit’s organization since 2021, and last year he appeared in 5 games (3 starts), completing 64.9% of his passes for 526 yards, 3 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, and a passer rating of 63.5.

The Bears are Brown’s sixth team since initially being drafted by the Bengals in 2018 in the fifth round. The 6’3”, 296-pounder has played in 23 games in his career with 1 start while making 18 tackles and a sack. He has played some special teams in his career.

Cruikshank on IR leaves the Bears with only four active safeties on the 53-man roster; DeAndre Houston-Carson, Elijah Hicks, Jaquan Brisker, and A.J. Thomas.