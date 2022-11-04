Picks and Profits: Full Sunday Slate

The Chicago Bears host the Miami Dolphins this week as five point underdogs. The Bears got walloped in Dallas last week and return home down arguably their most talented defensive player as Roquan Smith was shipped to Baltimore at the deadline. The Dolphins acquired reinforcements, prying Bradley Chubb away from the Denver Broncos to give them a real pass rushing threat. Both squads stand at 3-4-1 against the spread so there’s no real bias from the books here.

For me, it’s all about the ascension of Justin Fields over the last month. The steady growth and progress in this offense - even with the dud on Thursday Night Football against the Commanders - has shown the NFL community that he really can be the real deal. The Bears showed some resilience out of the mini-bye week by going into New England and impressing everyone. I believe in that resilience and I believe in Justin Fields. I think he leads the Bears to a higher scoring win at home against the Dolphins so give me the Bears and the over in this one.

In the Sunday Night Football game, all I have to say is that the Tennessee Titans tend to play the Kansas City Chiefs tough. That’s a big spread, even for Patrick Mahomes.

Check out where the rest of our writers are at this week and hit up the comments below to let us know your picks.

