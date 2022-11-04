The Bear’s Den, November 4, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears defense won’t make excuses after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears defense lost two of its best players at the 2022 NFL trade deadline, but they’re holding themselves to the same standards as before.

Jack Sanborn set for opportunity with Bears’ defense - 670 The Score - Bears linebacker and Lake Zurich product Jack Sanborn is set to step in as a likely starter on the team’s defense following the trade of star Roquan Smith to the Ravens.

Bears play coy about beating Packers for Chase Claypool - 670 The Score - The Bears and Packers both offered the Steelers a second-round pick for receiver Chase Claypool, and Pittsburgh chose to deal him to Chicago because it believed that selection will land higher in the NFL Draft.

Bears GM adds weapon for Justin Fields with Chase Claypool - Chicago Bears Blog- ESPN - The Bears now have two big-bodied receivers, including N’Keal Harry, to go with Darnell Mooney in the slot to help improve their passing game.

Former Bears DE Alex Brown standing out on NBC Sports Chicago’s ‘Football Aftershow’ - Chicago Sun-Times - “I love talking to people, and I love football,” Brown said. “If somehow I could convince someone to pay me to talk about football, it’d be awesome. That led me down that path.”

ESPN 1000 woos, wows Bears into multiyear radio partnership - Chicago Sun-Times - The big question on fans’ minds is whether longtime voices Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will remain on the broadcast. The answer: That’s everyone’s intention.

Bears OC Luke Getsy says WR Chase Claypool has ‘really cool, unique’ skills - Chicago Sun-Times - As the Bears’ season slips away record-wise, the offense is trending up under Getsy.

Bears predictions: Week 9 vs. Dolphins - Chicago Sun-Times - The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ home game Sunday against the 5-3 Dolphins.

Mid-Season Report Card - The Irish Bears Network - We are officially at the midway point in the season. What better time to evaluate and grade this team. There is much more football to be played so, this will all be revisited at the conclusion of the season. This grading system is done as the average grade of the Hosts/Co-Hosts of the Irish Bear

CHGO Bears Podcast: Can Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields Beat Tua’s Dolphins in a Shootout? - CHGO - Listen as Will DeWitt and Nicholas Moreano share their in-depth preview on the Chicago Bears' matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Bears overreactions: Did Chase Claypool trade cost too much? - NBC Sports Chicago - Did the Bears get fleeced for Chase Claypool? Not get enough for Roquan Smith? Josh Schrock digs into the post-trade deadline overreactions.

Jack Sanborn confident if he replaces Roquan Smith in Bears defense - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin hasn't played much in the 2022 NFL season, but he could be in line for a big bump to his snap count.

Infante's 2023 NFL Draft: Top 15 offensive tackles for Bears to consider - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are likely to add talent at offensive tackle this offseason, so which 2023 draft prospects should they keep an eye on?

Bears rookie Jack Sanborn ready if opportunity knocks - Chicago Sun-Times - The undrafted free agent from Wisconsin and Lake Zurich could be in line for a bigger role after Roquan Smith was traded to the Ravens. “What’s there not to like about Sanborn,” defensive coordinator Alan Williams said. “He just needs a chance to get on the field and perform.”

Stopping Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill isn’t child’s play - Chicago Sun-Times - Cornerback Jaylon Johnson doesn’t have time to mourn the trade of linebacker Roquan Smith, the Bears’ best player.

Bears podcast: Bears wrap wild week vs. Dolphins - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears try to keep things together after some major moves by the front office.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Report: Jeff Bezos is "looking into buying" the Commanders - ProFootballTalk - According to People.com (yes, People.com), Amazon mega-billionaire Jeff Bezos is “looking into buying the Washington Commanders.” Per the report, Bezos would make the purchase “possibly in partnership” with Jay-Z.

THE RULES

