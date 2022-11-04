Bears’ fan confidence is up again this week

We didn’t get to watch our favorite team pull off a second consecutive upset on the road, but we saw the Chicago Bears’ offense rack up 29 points and 371 yards against a damn good Dallas defense. Both of those numbers were the most the Cowboys have allowed this season, and that has to be a primary reason our Reacts confidence poll saw a mini spike this week.

But let’s not talk about how Chicago’s defense did.

That was brutal.

Offensively, quarterback Justin Fields has started to settle into the new scheme as a runner, but he’s been an efficient passer too. His comfort in the offense is evident, and with wide receiver Chase Claypool added to the mix, another field stretcher, we should see a few more shot plays from offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Chicago has the NFL’s top rushing offense (by total yards), but the league’s 32nd-ranked passing offense (by yards), so getting some more balance is a likely goal of this team these last nine games.

Our Reacts voters had the confidence at 92% this week, but stay tuned as we had a few other questions sent to our fans this week; plus the Bears were a part of a couple of national questions this week as well.

