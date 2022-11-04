 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bears’ fan confidence is up again this week

We check in with this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll to see how our Bears fans are feeling about the team after that 20-point loss to the Cowboys.

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
/ new
NFL: Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

We didn’t get to watch our favorite team pull off a second consecutive upset on the road, but we saw the Chicago Bears’ offense rack up 29 points and 371 yards against a damn good Dallas defense. Both of those numbers were the most the Cowboys have allowed this season, and that has to be a primary reason our Reacts confidence poll saw a mini spike this week.

But let’s not talk about how Chicago’s defense did.

That was brutal.

Offensively, quarterback Justin Fields has started to settle into the new scheme as a runner, but he’s been an efficient passer too. His comfort in the offense is evident, and with wide receiver Chase Claypool added to the mix, another field stretcher, we should see a few more shot plays from offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Chicago has the NFL’s top rushing offense (by total yards), but the league’s 32nd-ranked passing offense (by yards), so getting some more balance is a likely goal of this team these last nine games.

Our Reacts voters had the confidence at 92% this week, but stay tuned as we had a few other questions sent to our fans this week; plus the Bears were a part of a couple of national questions this week as well.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the, year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...