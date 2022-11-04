Do you think Justin Fields is going to be ‘The Man’ for the Bears?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the, year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Earlier this week, we asked you guys to vote on a few Chicago Bears-related questions to see where you're at with the franchise. Your confidence in the franchise's direction is the highest it's been (92%) since the Bears beat the 49ers back on week one, and considering the Bears have lost 4 of their last 5 games, that confidence is most likely attributed to one man, the QB1, Justin Skyler Fields.

We also asked our Reacts voters to let us know if Fields is showing enough to be considered "The Man," and only 2% of you voted no. There are 76% skewing toward the positive, but 22% are still in wait-and-see mode.

We asked this same — Is he The Man? — question after the week two loss in Green Bay and our voters were only at 55% in thinking Fields is Chicago's long-term answer at quarterback. He was bad in that Packers game and even worse in week three against the Texans, but he's been trending upward since that game. The Bears are incorporating some QB runs into the game plan, and that seems to be improving his passing efficiency. Last week in his 18th NFL start, he recorded the highest compilation percentage and passer rating of his career.

Only one quarterback has more rushing yards than he does, and while his passing yards are way down at 25th overall, some of the passing analytics are on the upswing. Also, his yards per attempt is 10th in the NFL, and his yards per completion is 3rd.

With the addition of Chase Claypool, there may be more opportunities to throw the ball, and this offense might surprise in the second half of the season.